    Sen. McCaskill Gets Extra Security

    'Claire Bear'?

    Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

    Last week, a St. Louis Tea Party activist urged attendees at a Springfield, Mo., rally to "kill the Claire Bear," arguing that Sen. Claire McCaskill "walks around like she's some sort of Rainbow Brite Care Bear or something but really she's an evil monster." The comment was taken as a threat and now the Missouri senator is receiving extra police security. The activist insisted Tuesday that "in no way do I think the senator should be at all harmed," but explained he meant he wants to kill "the idea that Claire McCaskill is this wonderful person running around doing great things for us."

