Sen. Menendez Vows Hearing on Biden Admin’s ‘Flawed Execution’ of Afghanistan Withdrawal
OUTCRY
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has announced he will seek a “full accounting” of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Congress was told repeatedly that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were up to the task,” Menendez wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “The American and Afghan people clearly have not been told the truth,” he wrote, adding that the committee will hold a hearing on “the Trump administration’s flawed negotiations with Taliban, and the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal.” The move adds to a growing bipartisan outcry over the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kabul, which some pundits have already labeled his “Saigon moment.”