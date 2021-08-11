Sen. Rand Paul Failed to Disclose That Wife Bought Stock in Coronavirus Treatment Maker
COVID COIN
Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) wife bought stock in the maker of a treatment for COVID-19 in Feb. 2020, before the disease became a full-blown pandemic, and the senator only revealed the purchase Wednesday, 16 months after the 45-day deadline for such disclosures. Kelley Paul purchased between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of stock in Gilead Sciences, the maker of the drug remdesivir, an antiviral. A spokesperson for Rand Paul said she lost money on the investment. The spokesperson said Paul’s office had prepared the reporting form for the investment last year but failed to submit it. The Pauls are not alone in their pandemic day trading: multiple senators cashed in and out as the pandemic loomed, including former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).