Senate GOP Blocks Pay Equity Bill

As predicted, Senate Republicans blocked the Paycheck Fairness Act on Tuesday for the second time in two years. Pushed by Democrats and President Obama, the measure would have required companies to prove why women are making less than their male counterparts. Women currently make 77 cents for every a dollar men make, and the number is even lower for blacks and Hispanics. Republicans on Tuesday introduced their own version of the bill, which does not allow the federal government to collect salary information to monitor possible pay discrimination.