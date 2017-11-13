Senate GOP Leader: If Moore Wins, We Should Expel Him

The Senate should “vote to expel” Roy Moore if he wins the race to become Alabama’s next U.S. senator, National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Cory Gardner said Monday. In a statement, Gardner said he believes the five women who have accused Moore of pursuing or molesting them when they were teenagers. “I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,” Gardner said.