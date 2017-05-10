Senate Intel Investigators Ask Treasury for Trump Docs

Senate Intel committee investigators have sent a request to the Treasury Department’s criminal-investigation arm seeking any information related to President Trump, his top officials, and his campaign staffers. “We’ve made a request, to FinCEN in the Treasury Department, to make sure, not just for example vis-a-vis the president, but just overall our effort to try to follow the intel no matter where it leads,” said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s top Democrat. “You get materials that show if there have been, what level of financial ties between, I mean some of the stuff, some of the Trump-related officials, Trump campaign-related officials and other officials and where those dollars flow—not necessarily from Russia.” He did not go into detail on what investigators were specifically seeking in the documents.
