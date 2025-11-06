Senate Meeting Erupts Into ‘Stalking’ Shouting Match

A Senate committee hearing devolved into a heated row after a Democratic senator accused a Republican rival of tracking her car and spying on her.

While the Senate Commerce Committee was questioning Ryan McCormack, President Donald Trump’s nominee for an undersecretary role at Transportation, Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno mentioned obtaining the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) for cars belonging to his Democratic colleagues.

“Would it surprise you that I got the VIN numbers of every one of my Democrat colleagues’ vehicles and found that none of them bought any of the additional safety technologies on their cars?” Moreno asked. His argument was that this undermines the Democrats’ push to mandate additional driver assistance technology in cars.

“As somebody who’s been here 10 months, I think what we just saw was exactly classic Washington, D.C. In other words, the car that I drive should be safe. The car that my staff drives? Who cares about them? I get a paycheck.”

Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen hit back, accusing Moreno of stalking and invading her privacy and that of her staff and telling him, “I object to you stalking my car and my staff to find the VIN numbers to present to this committee. Why are you doing that? What are you going to do with them? It’s an invasion of our privacy.”

She added, “If you came and asked me for my VIN, I would tell you what I have in my car. It’s visible from the outside of the car.”

“You went and followed me to see who drives me and write down their VIN number. You interrupted me. You’re attacking me. You watched me go to see who drives me, writing down their VIN number so you could find out what they have. That seems a little creepy!”

The argument then devolved into a shouting match about the government shutdown, which has now become the longest shutdown in American history, surpassing the shutdown that occurred during Trump’s first term.

Moreno attempted to call Rosen out for taking a paycheck while other government workers, including her staff, go without, to which she responded, “I’m donating my paychecks, sir.”

She continued, telling her colleague, “What I am saying to you is this is a Republican shutdown, my friend. You are in control of the White House, you are in control of the House, and you are in control of the Senate.”

“If you went home to a food bank instead of going to Mar-a-Lago to eat at a gold-plated dinner while people are starving, you might see and hear your constituents, sir. You are blind to the suffering of your people!”

Dancers at Trump's Halloween party as people begin losing food stamps under his administration pic.twitter.com/LWknoEktw6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

President Donald Trump held an elaborate Great Gatsby-themed bash at Mar-a-Lago for Halloween, where the rich and powerful partied as 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits faced the prospect of going without food.

A spokesperson for Moreno told The Hill that the senator did not attend was not in attendance at Trump’s Halloween party.

Rosen later posted a video of her argument with Moreno on X, and urged him to use his time “in more productive ways.”

Instead of @berniemoreno creepily following us to the cars we use to get to work in the Capitol and writing down their VIN numbers, I'd suggest he use his time in more productive ways – like coming to the table and negotiating with Democrats on actions to protect Americans'… pic.twitter.com/zBZpq2T9Be — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 5, 2025