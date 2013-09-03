Senate Plan Limits Strike to 90 Days

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
A resolution drafted by Sens. Robert Menendez and Bob Corker of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will limit military action in Syria to 60 days, with potential for a 30-day extension, and forbid the use of American troops on the ground. The proposal will be formally written and amended by the committee on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. EST. It mirrors a resolution in the House, which restricts the strike to 60 days, bans ground forces, and doesn’t allow further force beyond disciplinary strikes unless it’s proven that the Syrian government uses chemical weapons again.