Senate Probe That Cleared Brett Kavanaugh Omitted Key Evidence, New Info Shows
NO JUSTICE
New information obtained by The Guardian has cast major doubt on a 2018 report by the Senate Judiciary Committee that all but exonerated Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the lead-up to his confirmation to the Supreme Court. The report declared that former Yale University student Deborah Ramirez had “likely” confused Kavanaugh for someone else when she accused him of exposing himself to her at a college party. But The Guardian reports that the “mistaken identity” suggestion came from a well-connected friend of the lead investigator who raised the idea that the actual culprit was a different student named Jack Maxey. Republican investigators never even attempted to contact Maxey, who was not even attending Yale on the date in question. “I was a senior in high school at the time. I was not in New Haven. These people can say what they want, and there are no consequences, ever,” Maxey told The Guardian. Separately, a new documentary that premiered at Sundance but is being updated before its full release includes a recording of another former classmate describing a separate incident in which Kavanaugh exposed himself.