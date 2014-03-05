Senate Rejects Cop-Killer Defender

CHEAT SHEET
The Senate on Wednesday rejected President Obama’s nominee to be assistant attorney general, Debo Adegbile, in a 52-47 vote. Seven Democrats joined Republicans voting against the nomination of Adegbile, who was opposed by police groups for his role in helping defend Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of killing a cop in Philadelphia in 1981. Adegbile was the director of litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund when it defended Abu-Jamal. Adegbile said he was only doing his job, and that everyone deserves a fair legal defense.