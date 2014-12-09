Senate Releases CIA Torture Report

CHEAT SHEET
On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee released its report on the Central Intelligence Agency’s use of torture on terrorist suspects after the 9/11 attacks. Shane Harris reports on the most gruesome practices used by the CIA, including forcing prisoners to stand on broken legs and subjecting them to rectal feeding and hydration. The 500-page, $50 million report was published after several months of arguments between the Senate and CIA over what would be redacted in the unclassified version published today.