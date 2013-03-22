Senate to Pass Budget

CHEAT SHEET
Our long budget nightmare is over—for the next few months that is. The Senate announced Friday night it will pass its first budget in four years, a move which will mean an end to most fiscal debates until the expected summer arguments over raising the debt ceiling. Passage of a stop-gap funding measure Thursday means a government shutdown will be avoided as well. Once the budget passes, Congress is expected to focus on immigration and the gun control debates, which at the very least promise to be a bit more interesting, if not equally partisan.