Senator Ed Markey to Introduce Bill to Protect Dr. Fauci
Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is expected to introduce legislation that would deem Dr. Anthony Fauci and other research institute directors “removable only for malfeasance, neglect of office, or incapacity—not for having differing views on policy or expressing positions that are politically inconvenient.” The move comes after President Trump appeared to make a public rebuke of the nation’s top infectious disease expert on Sunday by re-sharing a tweet that said “Time to #FireFauci.” Markey’s legislation is seeking to change a law that allows the president to “fire for any reason directors of the national research institutes and national centers that are parts of the National Institutes of Health,” the statement reads. “Dr. Fauci has become the most trusted voice of the science community in responding to this pandemic,” the senator wrote. “He is not afraid to speak truth to power. But Donald Trump has an allergy to both—science and the truth. Our response to the coronavirus crisis must be based on science, on data, and on the truth. We cannot allow Donald Trump to silence Dr. Fauci or any other government scientists.”