Senator Rockefeller: Investigate Murdoch

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-WV) asked the British committee investigating News Corp. to look into whether the company had broken any American laws. Murdoch was censured earlier in the week by the British Parliament and declared not “fit and proper” to run News Corp. If the Leveson Committee decides to pursue Rockefeller’s inquiry, made via a letter, it could lead to a Senate investigation—which would probably have implications for Murdoch’s American holdings, such as Fox News. Meanwhile, former News of the World editor Andy Coulson—who later went on to work for Prime Minister David Cameron—and former News International Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks have been called to testify in front of the Leveson Committee next week.