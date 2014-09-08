Senator Speaks for Beheaded Americans

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The National Review
In a Senate election debate this past weekend, incumbent Mark Udall said two American journalists beheaded by ISIS would basically agree with him on how to go after the group. “I can tell you,” the Democrat said, “Steve Sotloff and James Foley would tell us, don’t be impulsive. Horrible and barbarous as those executions were, don’t be impulsive, come up with a plan to knock ISIL back.” Udall sits on both the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees and is being challenged by Republican Cory Gardner.