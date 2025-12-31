Politics

Senators Grill Trump’s Ice Maiden Over Her Epstein Files Knowledge

Trump’s chief of staff previously told Vanity Fair she had read “the Epstein file,” which the Justice Department has been slow to release.

Two Democratic senators are seeking more information about White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ knowledge of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin of the Judiciary Committee and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of the Oversight Subcommittee had six questions for Wiles in a letter on Tuesday. Wiles, in an eyebrow-raising Vanity Fair interview earlier this month, claimed that she had read “the Epstein file” and confirmed Trump was in them, but said he was not depicted “doing anything awful.”

“Please be kind enough to explain when and where and under what authority you gained access to this material,” the senators wrote. They then asked Wiles what materials she was talking about when she said she had read “the Epstein Files,” when she gained access to them and why, and whether she shared anything she read with Donald Trump.

Durbin (left) and Whitehouse (right) want answers from Wiles about her firsthand experience with the Epstein files.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Please describe your role in any process related to the review, redaction, withholding, or release of material in the ‘Epstein file,’ including any processes involving the Department of Justice or Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the pair also asked, in light of how the government has not fully adhered to the deadline—and in some cases, the redaction criteria—of the law requiring the release of the files.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Wiles admitted to Vanity Fair that Trump had been on Epstein's plane, but that he wasn't implicated in anything nefarious.
Wiles told Vanity Fair that she had read "the Epstein file." TOM BRENNER/AFP via Getty Images

Regarding the Epstein files, Wiles had told Vanity Fair that Attorney General Pam Bondi came up short.

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles, 68, told author Chris Whipple. “First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”

Trump has desperately tried to put to rest concerns about his ties to Epstein, the dead sex offender who said he was once Trump’s “closest friend” prior to their falling out in the mid-2000s. But his reluctance to have the Justice Department release its files—up until he knew he had lost Republicans in Congress—has done anything but.

