Senators Write Medical Marijuana Bill

Three senators plan to introduce a bill Tuesday to end the federal ban on medical marijuana, the first such legislation in history. The measure from Republican Rand Paul and Democrats Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand would “allow patients, doctors and businesses in states that have already passed medical marijuana laws to participate in those programs without fear of federal prosecution,” according to a statement. Twenty-three states have approved marijuana for medicinal use and four states—Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington—have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.