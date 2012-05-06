Senior Al Qaeda Militant Killed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Yemeni authorities say the man responsible for the deaths of 17 soldiers in the 2000 bombing of American warship U.S.S. Cole at a port in Yemen was killed in an airstrike Saturday. Fahd Mohammed Ahmed al-Quso was a leader of the group “Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,” which, according to Obama's chief counterterrorism adviser, "continues to be al Qaeda’s most active affiliate, and it continues to seek the opportunity to strike our homeland." Al-Quso had escaped from a jail in Yemen in 2003 and was on the FBI's Most Wanted list. American officials have yet to confirm the killing.