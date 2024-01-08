CHEAT SHEET
Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Read it at Associated Press
An Israeli airstrike on an SUV in Lebanon killed senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil, according to a Lebanese security official. The official’s death comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to escalate, with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken returning to the region this week in hopes of preventing a wider Mideast war. Al-Tawil is the most senior commander in Hezbollah to be killed since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. Last week, Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas leader, was killed in a Hezbollah-protected area just south of Beirut. In response, Hezbollah fired off rockets into northern Israel over the weekend.