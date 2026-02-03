Senior Royal Finally Breaks Family’s Silence on Epstein

A member of the royal family has finally said something about Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Edward, the younger brother of disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, said it was “really important to remember the victims” when asked how he was “coping” with his family’s appearances in the latest release of files related to Epstein.

“Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that,” the 61-year-old Duke of Edinburgh said on Tuesday at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

“I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this. A lot of victims in all this.”

Prince Edward (left) made a plea to "remember the victims" in the Epstein case, while his brother Andrew (right) faces allegations of misconduct. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Edward’s comments mark the first time a royal has publicly commented on Epstein despite his close friendship with ex-prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Virginia Guiffre, who died via suicide in April 2025, claimed that Epstein paid her $15,000 to have sex with Andrew when she was 17-years-old. He has denied the accusation, saying he has no memory of meeting her despite being pictured with his arm around her waist and paying her a reported $14 million to settle a lawsuit she brought against him.

Amid mounting pressure, King Charles stripped Andrew of his ‘prince’ title in October 2025 and kicked him out of his 30-room mansion at Royal Lodge.

Public pressure on Andrew has intensified after last week’s Epstein files dump, which contained new revelations about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The new tranche of files contains photographs of Andrew on all fours over the body of an unidentified, prone young girl.

The files also show that Andrew sent Epstein Christmas cards in 2011 and 2012 with pictures of his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, who were then in their early 20s. The cards were sent after the date Andrew claimed in a 2019 interview that he had cut off all contact with Epstein.

One of the chilling photos of Andrew in the Friday Epstein files release. DOJ

Meanwhile, Ferguson, 66, congratulated the financier on having a “baby boy” in September 2011. There are no known children of Epstein, and his brother, Mark, denied that his sibling had any secret children.

When Epstein didn’t respond to the message, Ferguson complained, writing to Epstein, “You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know.”

Friday's Epstein files release contained messages Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (left), wrote to Jeffrey Epstein. Toby Melville/Reuters

The former Duchess of York also sent an email to the disgraced pedophile in which she said her then-19-year-old daughter, Princess Eugenie, was off having a “shagging weekend” with then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, have appeared to keep their distance from Andrew in the wake of the Epstein scandal.