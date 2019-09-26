CHEAT SHEET
REVIVAL OF THE FITTEST
Senreve’s Iconic Maestra Bag Is a Steal During Its Handbag Revival Event
If you’re not familiar with Senreve, it’s time to check them out. Coral Chung and Wendy Wen founded Senreve to give working, ambitious women the luxury handbags they deserve. Each bag — including their most popular Maestra bag — is crafted in Italy with beautiful, scratch- and stain-resistant leather and designed to be incredibly versatile to work for whatever your day has in store, from all-day boardroom meetings to evening galas. Chung and Wen, who hail from the innovation hubs that are Wharton and Stanford grad schools, wanted to go a step further with what their brand stands for.
Along with all the news stories about microplastics entering our water system when we do our laundry, we now know what one of the most environmentally damaging practices in the fashion industry is something that many luxury brands do: burning stock they can’t sell at full price. Senreve doesn’t want to continue this practice, which releases dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere. Chung and Wen decided that instead of adding to air pollution, they’d sell their gently used or slightly imperfect stock at a discount in what they’ve dubbed the Handbag Revival event.
Why? Because they know their signature Italian leather is still just as buttery and the functional interior pockets are still useful. The first Handbag Revival event was earlier this year around Earth Day and the second one is going on right now. It’s the perfect time to pick up their convertible Maestra bag, a great everyday bag fall upgrade that’s big enough to carry your laptop and can be easily worn in multiple ways: as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack . If you already swear by the Maestra, grab the matching Bracelet Pouch or the Envelope Sleeve to take on a nice dinner out. For anyone who is as dedicated to sustainability practices as Chung and Wen, this is the perfect time to get your bag and wear it too. | Shop at Senreve
