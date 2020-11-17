This New Luxury Handbag Proves Size Doesn’t Matter

A handbag should take the hassle out of your day, yet most seem to add more. They lack the versatility and storage capabilities needed by modern sophisticated women. Seeing a need not being satisfied, Coral Chung founded SENREVE, a luxury handbag brand for multifaceted women. Each SENREVE bag is assembled by master Italian craftsmen using the best materials possible, like micro-suede lining and genuine Italian leather.
SENREVE’s newest addition, the Alunna Bag ($645), sports a streamlined frame with the same versatility that people love about the iconic Maestra Bag: it can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, shoulder bag, or carried with the top handle thanks to the fully adjustable and removable straps. The Alunna’s exterior cardholder gives you quick access to your credit card, ID, or transit card, while its central compartment—with TWO interior pockets—has dedicated storage space for your wallet, keys, phone, and even a Kindle. Durable and water-resistant but lightweight and portable, the Alunna is functional enough for every day, but stunning enough for special occasions.
Shop other SENREVE favorites like the stunning and sleek Maestra or the statement-making Aria Belt Bag.
