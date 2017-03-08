Sens. Graham and Whitehouse Ask FBI for Trump Wiretap Info

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on Wednesday sent a letter to the FBI and the Deputy Attorney General requesting any information related to the alleged wiretapping of President Trump, his presidential campaign, or his Trump Tower residence. The president claimed over the weekend that President Obama tapped his calls prior to the election—an unfounded claim that Graham has said “I’m very worried about.” As chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, respectively, Graham and Whitehouse “request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders—redacted as necessary to protect intelligence sources and methods that may be compromised by disclosure, and to protect any ongoing investigations—related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower. We will be glad to review any such applications and orders once they are disclosed, and proceed as appropriate with the oversight the President has requested.”
