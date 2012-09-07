CHEAT SHEET
    Serena Advances to Semi-Final

    TENNIS

    Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    Saw that one coming. Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams is moving on to Saturday night’s final round after beating Sara Errani 6–1, 6–2. “It’s really awesome, this is what I wanted and what I dreamed of all year,” Williams said after the match. Tomorrow night she will play Victoria Azarenka, and the odds are in her favor—Williams has a 9–1 record against her. Azarenka beat Maria Sharapova 3–6, 6–2, 6–4 Friday and will play Williams in her first U.S. Open final Saturday.

