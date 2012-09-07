Serena Advances to Semi-Final

CHEAT SHEET
Saw that one coming. Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams is moving on to Saturday night’s final round after beating Sara Errani 6–1, 6–2. “It’s really awesome, this is what I wanted and what I dreamed of all year,” Williams said after the match. Tomorrow night she will play Victoria Azarenka, and the odds are in her favor—Williams has a 9–1 record against her. Azarenka beat Maria Sharapova 3–6, 6–2, 6–4 Friday and will play Williams in her first U.S. Open final Saturday.