Serena Close to Grand Slam Win Record

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Yahoo News
Serena Williams charged into her 26th Grand Slam final by destroying Polish tennis star Agnieszka Radwanska on Thursday in the women’s semifinal at the Australian Open. If she wins Saturday, she would tie Steffi Graf’s all-time Slam win record of 22. Williams has won 21 of her 25 former major finals. “I’m really excited to be in another final, it kind of blows my mind right now,” the 34-year-old said. “I feel I am playing the best I can, and I can’t believe I am in the final.” She added, “I started playing aggressive again in the second set and it worked out.”