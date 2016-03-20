Serena Rips CEO for Sexist Remarks

Serena Williams slammed Indian Wells CEO Raymond Moore after he made sexist comments about female tennis stars before Sunday’s final at the BNP Paribas Open. Moore told reporters that female tennis players were “lucky” and “ride on the coattails of the men.” Moore added, “If I was a lady player, I’d go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born, because they have carried this sport.” Moore later apologized in a statement. After her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Victoria Azarenka in the final, Williams fired back. “I don’t think any woman should be down on their knees thanking anybody like that. I think Venus [Williams], myself, a number of players have been—if I could tell you every day how many people say they don’t watch tennis unless they’re watching myself or my sister, I couldn’t even bring up that number.”
