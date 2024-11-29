Serena Williams’ Husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Undergoes Surgery After Cancer Scare

Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has revealed he underwent surgery to remove half his thyroid, after a recent cancer scare.

The 41-year-old underwent preventative surgery after “tracking some suspicious nodules” in the last four years. “The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday. “My mom had breast cancer around this age and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.”

Alongside a post-surgery selfie from his hospital bed, Ohanian said: “My now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.”

He added that he took his daughters, Olympia, seven, and Adira, 15 months, to Disneyland, and said: “To my fellow men—make those doctor’s appointments—especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

It comes after Ohanian contracted Lyme disease. He said he was sideswiped by the disease in another candid social media post, in July.

“Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease,” he said on X.

“Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.”

People typically get Lyme disease from the bite of a tick carrying borrelia bacteria.