CHEAT SHEET
SUPERSTAR
Serena Williams Makes Her 10th U.S. Open Final
Serena Williams has clinched her spot in the U.S. Open singles final. The tennis superstar beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1, to qualify for her 10th U.S. Open final. Neither of her potential opponents for the final match on Saturday—Belinda Bencic or Bianca Andreescu—have ever played in a Grand Slam final. Williams is now once again within reach of catching Margaret Court’s longstanding record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams has been on the heels of Court’s record ever since she returned to the tour last year only six months after giving birth. The final will mark one year since Williams made headlines for berating a chair umpire and calling him a “thief” over numerous code-of-conduct violations during her final with Naomi Osaka. If Williams wins on Saturday, her victory will come almost exactly 20 years after she won her first Grand Slam title at age 17 during the 1999 U.S. Open.