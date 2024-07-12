Serena Williams Expertly Roasts LeBron James and Harrison Butker

Tennis legend Serena Williams volleyed shots at several other high-profile athletes including LeBron James and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at ESPN’s ESPY Awards Thursday night.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam title holder poked fun at LeBron’s receding hairline and James’ aspirations after his son signed a $7.9 million contract to join him on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LeBron wants to win with his son on his team, I won with my daughter in my belly,” Williams joked. “I think we know which one is way more impressive.”

Later in the night, Williams, her sister Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson chatted on stage about women’s sports.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” Venus said, to which Serena replied, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.”

In his commencement speech at Benedictine College earlier this year, Butker told the female students that he guessed the majority of them were more excited about being homemakers than having successful careers.