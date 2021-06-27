CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Serena Williams Says She is Sitting Out 2020 Tokyo Olympics
NO FAULT
Read it at CNN
Tennis icon Serena Williams said Sunday she will not be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, slated to start next month in Japan. Speaking on the sidelines of the Wimbledon Championships, the 23-time grand slam champion did not say exactly why she would not attend, saying she preferred to keep the reason for her decision private for the moment.
“I’m actually not on the Olympic list ... not that I’m aware of,” she told reporters Sunday. “And if so, then I shouldn’t be on it.” The 39-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist added, “In the past it’s (the Olympics) been a wonderful place for me, but I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”