Serena Williams Slams ‘Racist’ Coach Ilie Nastase

Serena Williams responded Monday evening to racist and sexist comments from Romanian team captain and former tennis star Ilie Nastase, 70, that were overheard Friday at a press conference. Nastase said about Williams’s unborn child: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Williams’s fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is white. Nastase also called two members of the British women’s team “fucking bitches” during a heated match over the weekend. Williams wrote on Instagram: “It disappoints me to know we live in a society in which people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.” She added, “I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers–however there are a plethora more to go.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10