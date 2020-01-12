CHEAT SHEET
Serena Williams Wins First Tennis Title in Three Years
Serena Williams won her first tennis title in three years—and her first since becoming a mother—by beating fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the Auckland Classic in New Zealand on Sunday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner last took home a singles title in 2017, when she won the Australian Open. The 38-year-old said that she would donate her prize money to the Australian bushfire fund. “It feels good. It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my face,“ Williams said after accepting the trophy. “I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I’m happy to be doing something I love.” She will next compete in the Australian Open on Jan. 20.