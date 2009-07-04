Serena Williams Wins Wimbledon

CHEAT SHEET
The Williams sisters faced off in the Wimbledon Women's Final on Saturday, and little sis Serena won. The sisters have been playing against each other all year, with Serena winning the last encounter--a three-set contest in Miami--and Venus winning the one before that--a three-set encounter in Dubai. Serena and Venus traded leads in the match, with Serena ultimately winning, 7-6 (3), 6-2. The New York Times' tennis blog, Straight Sets, reports that, "Taking just Wimbledon into account, [the Williamses are] still a tie. Venus defeated Serena in straight sets at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 2000, lost to sister Serena in straight sets here in 2002 and 2003, then won the title again last year, again in straight sets."