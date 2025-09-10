Serena Williams’s Controversial Weight-Loss Confession Leads to Spike in GLP-1 Interest

Tennis legend Carlos Alcaraz is dating Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader, according to her sister. Grace Ann Nader told E! News, “The rumors are true,” She later stated, “Dating is such a loose term. But I know he’s the man of the hour.” Just a week prior, Nader shut down rumors that she was dating tennis player Jannik Sinner on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rumor arose when Nader was seen attending the U.S. Open. She teased Kimmel, “You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.” Now it appears she was at the U.S. Open to watch her new beau, Alcaraz. In the past, Alcaraz has expressed his trouble finding a partner who can keep up with his busy schedule. He told The Sunday Times in July 2024, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.” It seems Alcaraz may have found his match.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claims that his crusade against vaccines is based on science are overwhelmingly rejected by the public, a damming survey has found. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,084 U.S. adults nationwide found that less than a quarter (24 percent) support the Trump administration’s sweeping targeting of vaccine recommendations because they believe they are backed by science and facts, with nearly half (48 percent) believing the policies are not science-driven. Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic for years, including pushing the long-disputed claim that they cause autism, has not been subtle in his overhauling of recommendations for immunizations, which is causing turmoil within the public health agencies he oversees, especially the CDC. Since becoming health secretary, Kennedy has overseen major changes, such as removing recommendations that young and healthy people and pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, all while citing his “commitment to evidence-based science.” The Reuters survey also found that 48 percent fear children will not get the shots they need in the future, with 42 percent worried that they themselves will not be able to get vaccines they need under Kennedy’s reign.
The singer known as d4vd is reportedly “fully cooperating” with authorities after a decomposing female body was found in a Tesla registered to him. A spokesperson for d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, told NBC News in a statement that Burke “has been informed about what’s happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.” The 20-year-old indie pop singer has not publicly addressed the grisly death. Hollister and Crocs have taken down their “Dream Drop” campaign with the singer amid the ongoing investigation, WWD first reported. Authorities were alerted to the car on Monday after reports of a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and impounded at a tow yard, ABC reported. Police found the decomposing remains in a body bag stuffed in the front trunk. On Tuesday, another body was found in a car at a different Los Angeles tow yard, according to NBC. There is presently no known connection between the cases, police told NBC.
A zookeeper has been eaten alive by a pack of lions, a safari park in Thailand announced on Wednesday. An eyewitness to the attack gave a baffling description to the local TV network. He said the experienced animal handler got out of his vehicle and turned his back on the lions, apparently waiting for them to approach. “He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream,” Professor Tavatchai Kanchanarin told Thairath TV. “Three or four other lions then joined in... biting the zookeeper.” The medical professor said he thought the man’s behavior was “weird.” Visitors to the park watched helplessly as the pride chewed him to the bone, unable to do anything but blare the horns of their vehicles and wait 15 minutes for authorities to arrive with guns, according to the Daily Mail. The wildlife protection director at Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Sadudee Punpugdee, told AFP that the zookeeper “usually fed the lions” and was mauled by six or seven cats. Questions have since been raised about the park’s safety standards, although an unnamed senior official told local media, “We have rules and we repeat them often as we work with dangerous animals.”
Despite the vocal backlash Serena Williams received after speaking about her journey with GLP-1s in August, it seems the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s influence is as strong as ever. In a sponsored Instagram post for telehealth company Ro, Williams, 43, told followers that she lost 31 pounds since starting GLP-1 medication eight months prior. (Williams’s husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is an investor and board member of Ro.) The reception to the announcement was not purely positive, with the poster of one popular Reddit thread on the subject confessing that they felt “devastated” upon seeing a “super athlete” in advertisements for the drug. Still, the New York Post reports new data from Zocdoc indicating the swift, real-life impact of Williams’s endorsement. The campaign was published on August 21, and within just three days, Zocdoc noted a whopping 27% increase in appointment bookings for GLP-1s. The celebrated athlete is not the first celebrity to openly discuss her experience with the medication, with data showing increases of 18% and 29% following Oprah and Whoopi Goldberg speaking about their GLP-1 experiences, respectively. In an interview with People, Williams said she was initially nervous about starting the medication, but now feels “great.”
Misery star Kathy Bates hit back at critics after her 100 pound weight loss sparked Ozempic rumors. “People say, ’Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F--k you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this,” she said. Bates, who currently stars as the lead role in the 2024 CBS drama series Matlock, spoke of her weight loss in a Variety piece published Wednesday. The American Horror Story alum shared that she decided to lose weight after her diabetes diagnosis, a disease that afflicted her family. “When they said ’diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight,” the 77-year-old actor said. “And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off.” Bates has described this era of her life as her “redemption stage,” not just due to the weight loss, but with the recent success of Matlock. “But the juxtaposition of getting healthy and then this show coming along is just unbelievable,” the actress said. “I finally feel like I’m who I am,” she said. “I’ve fought my way through the rapids. I feel this is the best time of my life.”
Neil Summers, a veteran Hollywood stuntman who transitioned into acting, has died at 81. The English-born performer was best known for playing The Rodent in the 1990 crime-action movie Dick Tracy, and Dougy in the 1987 sci-fi action film RoboCop. Summers died last Thursday at his home in Kanab, Utah, TMZ reported, citing family friend David Friedman. He is said to have been surrounded by loved ones. Though an official cause of death has not been released, Summers is believed to have died of natural causes, according to TMZ. Beyond Dick Tracy, Summers’ filmography also includes appearances in films like The Shawshank Redemption and My Name Is Nobody. He acted in numerous TV shows, including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and The Fall Guy, according to his IMDb page. As a stuntman, he worked on set with Elvis Presley, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood, according to Daily Mail. Among his credits are Holes, Bedazzled, U.S. Marshalls, Harry and the Hendersons, Howard the Duck, Better Off Dead, The Outlaw Josey Wales, El Dorado, and two Naked Gun films. Summers doubled for actors such as Warren Oates, Roddy McDowall, Michael Anderson Jr., and Michael J. Pollard. He is survived by his longtime partner, Karen, as well as his sister, niece, and nephew, TMZ reported.
Thousands wishing to attend next summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America were left scratching their heads in disbelief on Wednesday. A portal was opened at 11 a.m. EST for wannabe ticket buyers—who also must hold a credit card by VISA, a top FIFA sponsor—to enter their name in a lottery to maybe be given the right to buy match tickets at a later date. Issues with FIFA’s site were reported immediately, as countless soccer fans complained online that they were placed in a queue for over an hour before their page timed out and they were kicked out of line. Fans railed against FIFA over the technical errors and criticized its “convoluted” ticketing process, which requires fans to enter a lottery in September... just to be placed in a second ticket lottery. A FIFA official admitted to The Athletic that it was facing issues, but chalked up the poor rollout—the first real event ahead of the global tournament—to being the result of “extraordinary” demand. World Cup tickets are set to be dynamically priced, but FIFA has said the cheapest tickets will start at $60. FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, has been cozying up to President Donald Trump in recent White House visits as concerns rise about the U.S. hosting a global event in MAGA 2.0. Even Alexi Lalas, a proudly MAGA soccer pundit, is begging Trump not to “f--k up” the torney.
Beginning on Nov. 1, every family in New Mexico will have access to free child care, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced. “By investing in universal child care, we are giving families financial relief, supporting our economy, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and thrive,” said the Democratic Governor in a press release. The “groundbreaking new initiative” will be an expansion of a 2022 program that began offering free child care to families in New Mexico who were earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. According to Monday’s press release, the program is expected to save an average of $12,000 per year per family for each child. In 2019, Gov. Lujan Grisham created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department to provide “a more cohesive, equitable, and effective early childhood system in New Mexico.” With the new program, New Mexico is the first state in the nation to guarantee universal child care. “Achieving universal child care will make a huge difference for the state’s children, families, businesses, and educators—and for all of us, by showing that it can be done,” said Michelle Kang, president and CEO of the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
Elon Musk has been dethroned as the world’s richest person by Larry Ellison, after holding the top spot for more than 300 days. The Tesla founder was toppled from the No. 1 spot after 81-year-old Ellison, chairman and chief technology officer of database software company Oracle, watched his wealth swell by $101 billion. Oracle, buoyed by a tsunami of AI demand, reported better-than-expected results for the quarter on Tuesday night, up 45 percent for the year. More fireworks followed on Wednesday morning with a 40 percent stock explosion to round off a remarkable period where Ellison’s personal wealth—tied mainly to the company—soared to $393 billion. His new fortune leaves Musk’s $385 billion in the rearview, as the Tesla CEO struggles on reentry from his brief stint in Donald Trump’s administration. Oracle CEO Safra Catz said the firm closed four multi-billion-dollar deals in the quarter, including a July agreement with OpenAI for 4.5 gigawatts of electricity, and is expecting more, according to CNN.