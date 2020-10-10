Yet Another Victim of Samuel Little Is Identified—With Help From the Serial Killer
CONFESSIONS
A 1981 Georgia cold case was finally cracked on Friday and one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers, Samuel Little, helped investigators solve it. Little has confessed to killing 93 people over 35 years making him the most prolific killer in U.S. history. In 2018, he told investigators he met a woman at a Tennessee nightclub in the early 1980s and took her to a secluded road where he strangled her and rolled her body off of an embankment. Investigators believed the story matched up with unidentified female remains found in Dade County, Georgia. When they released a reconstruction of the female’s skull, her family came forward to provide DNA that eventually confirmed her identity as Patricia Parker.
Little, 90, is serving a life sentence in a California prison and has recounted extraordinary details of his killings to the FBI, including sketches of the women. The FBI has confirmed at least 50 victims from his confessions.