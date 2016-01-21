Serial Rapist Cop Daniel Holtzclaw Gets 263 Years

CHEAT SHEET
Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, who was convicted of five counts of rape and 13 other counts of sexual assault in December, was sentenced to 263 years in prison on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors argued that Holtzclaw specifically targeted black women with criminal histories and used his position of authority to sexually assault them. While the ex-officer famously cried following his initial conviction last year, he reportedly remained silent following his sentencing.