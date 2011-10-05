'Sesame Street' Debuts Starving Muppet

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe Cookie Monster should spread the wealth. Sesame Street is set to unveil a new Muppet named Lily, whose family is struggling to feed itself. Lily will debut on Oct. 9 in a one-hour special starring country singer Brad Paisley and sponsored by Walmart. The episode is called "Growing Hope Against Hunger" and is designed to raise awareness about food insecurity. It will feature the stories of real families and strategies they’ve used to find food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that one in four American children has limited access to nutritious food.