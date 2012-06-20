‘Sesame Street’ Movie in the Works

CHEAT SHEET
Good news for Sesame Street to bounce back from the rumors that the show’s theme song was used as a torture device. 20th Century Fox has picked up the movie rights to the long-running children’s television show, and longtime Street writer Joey Mazzarino will reportedly write the script. Producers will be Shawn Levy, Michael Aguilar, Mark Gordon, and Guymon Casady. The series has generated two previous films, 1999’s The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland and 1985’s Follow that Bird. Sesame Street, which debuted in 1969, has reportedly been watched by one in three Americans and has won 138 Emmys.