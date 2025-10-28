This Polarizing Pilates Brand’s New Workout Set Is Worth Reconsideration

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m generally skeptical about anything that’s super popular among influencers, but every now and then, I like to give something a try, either to validate my suspicions or love something new. That’s the case with Set Active, which I’ve heard about for over a year now through friends and the influencer grapevine.

When the activewear brand announced its latest fabric innovation, called Luxform, it was time to see what the hype was about. I’m usually in the gym at least five days a week, and I wanted to see how the brand’s new workout sets would measure up against my strength training and cardio sessions.

When unboxing my Set Active Luxform leggings and bra, my first thought I had was that the workout set hit that fine line of basic and stylish. The two pieces are even cuter when paired with the matching bolero. The new line launched with monochromatic sets only, and I opted for a classic all-black color, but now, Set Active has launched more looks in its classic contrast trim colorways. While I was impressed by the collection’s aesthetics, what I really wanted to assess was the performance of the Luxform fabric. Hint: it lives up to the hype.

Between running and lifting weights most days of the week, this set is up to the task. The Luxform fabric—which is supposed to be thicker than its lightweight workout sets while still offering compression—is comfortable, though I won’t claim it revolutionized my workout. From a performance POV, it worked well. I appreciated the snug fit of the leggings, which stayed put high on my waist and kept everything where it needed to be. Especially as someone who is petite, I’m sometimes swimming in my leggings, but I didn’t have that issue with Set Active. (In other words, these are short-girl-friendly.)

The Luxform bra, albeit unlined, was great for holding my chest in place while doing high-intensity cardio. Altogether, Luxform feels great on the skin and effectively wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry. There’s no denying it’s comfortable, but honestly, I wouldn’t recommend this workout set to everyone.

Personally, I don’t believe in buying clothes without versatility, so leggings without any sort of pocket have a limited use case in my eyes. These leggings are best for lounging at home, pilates, or a workout class where you can store your stuff conveniently nearby. If going on a run, however, these are not the pair I reach for—there’s not even a little slip to place your keys, which is unfortunate.

For those looking for something cute and trendy, this set is a solid investment. It’ll do what it needs to performance-wise, and you’ll look cool working out, which can often be the motivation I need to get going. If you appreciate a gym selfie or getting dressed up for pilates or a workout class, definitely indulge in this internet-favorite brand. Unfortunately, the collection is selling out fast, but you can still find select pieces on FWRD.com.

