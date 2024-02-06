In any high-stakes political campaign, there often comes a time when the candidates dispense with any pretense of niceties and simply lay their cards on the table. For Joe Biden, that time seems to be right now—and Seth Meyers couldn’t be more excited about it.

On Monday, the Late Night host kicked off his “A Closer Look” segment by sharing that “we are living in weird times dominated by weird people who talk about weird shit.”

“It’s the weirdest campaign I’ve ever covered, and I’ve already covered two other Donald Trump campaigns,” said Meyers.

So to make this year’s presidential face-off a little less weird and a whole lot more exciting, Meyers has an idea: Biden should “let it rip” on the campaign trail and say whatever he’s thinking about his opponent.

This encouragement was in part a reaction to a recent Politico report which alleges that, in private, Biden has some pretty choice words about Trump. Specifically: That Biden regularly calls the former president a “sick fuck” who revels in other people’s miseries. And that he’s a “fucking asshole.”

While Meyers acknowledged that in the past, that kind of vulgarity “was political Kryptonite,” he admitted, “But so were 91 felony charges.” According to Meyers. “We live in different times. So I say: Let it rip, Joe. Just start dropping F-bombs on the campaign trail.”

“You’re from Scranton,” Meyers continued. “You can get away with it.”