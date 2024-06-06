Seth Meyers Debunks Claim That Conviction Makes Trump ‘Stronger’

Since former president Donald Trump was found guilty last week on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, GOP pundits and politicians have argued that the development will actually help his odds in the 2024 election, not hurt them. Late Night host Seth Meyers, however, was unconvinced.

He specifically responded to the claims that voters outside of liberal bubbles don’t care about the trial, and that those who do care will only be more energized to vote for Trump.

“On both counts early data suggests they’re very wrong,” Meyers said. “First, interest in the trial skyrocketed once the verdict was announced.” He showed a CNN clip demonstrating how Google searches for the trial skyrocketed 3,233% after the guilty verdict.

Meyers continued, “So Americans are now taking an interest in Trump’s guilty verdict, and early polling suggests that, shockingly, being a convicted felon is actually not a political asset.” He brought up polling data showing that, among a group of undecided voters who disliked both candidates, 65% thought it was the right verdict and 67% thought Trump should suspend his campaign.

“Seriously, can you imagine the five alarm shit storm Democrats would currently be having if poll results said more than half of independents wanted Joe Biden to drop out?” Meyers said.

He also showed footage of furious declarations from Republicans that Trump will get his revenge on Democrats when he’s back in office. “Why are you all freaking out?” Meyers asked them. “I thought this was a gift.”

Regarding GOP pundits’ threats to imprison Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden as payback, Meyers was also unmoved. “They wanted Hillary locked up in 2016, Biden locked up in 2020. They already started drawing up plans to use the Justice Department to get revenge months ago. They’ve been making these threats for years; they’re just freaking out and losing their minds.”