Seth Meyers Destroys Trump’s ‘Don’t Be Afraid of COVID’ Nonsense

Seth Meyers wasn’t the first late-night host to cover the massive coronavirus outbreak at the White House. But he may have had the most to say about it.

The Late Night host dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night to everything that happened since President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning. And he began with the president’s assurance that he’s learned from his experience.

“I learned it by really going to school,” Trump said in a video message from the hospital, adding, “This is the real school, this isn’t the ‘Let’s read the book’ school, and I get it, and I understand it.”

“Now you’ve learned a lot about COVID?!” Meyers asked. “Maybe you could have looked into it a bit before you and seven million other Americans got it. You can learn to cross the street safely without getting hit by a bus first.”

And then there was the “shockingly reckless photo-op” drive-by that Trump took to wave to his “fans” from his armored car, putting several Secret Service agents directly at risk. “Nothing projects strength like waving from the back seat of an SUV like a kid headed for soccer practice,” Meyers joked. “When you said you learned about COVID, did you mean you learned how to spread it?”

But Meyers saved his harshest rhetoric for the tweet that Trump posted just before leaving Walter Reed hospital and returning to the White House for yet another ill-advised photo-op, thistime without a mask.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” the president tweeted, claiming that he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

“Remember, he might get better from COVID, but he will never get better as a person,” Meyers warned. “I mean, of course you can say ‘don’t be afraid of COVID.’ You have the best taxpayer-funded medical care in the world. It’s easy to say ‘don’t be afraid to jump out of this plane’ when you’re the only one with a parachute.”

