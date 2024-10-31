Seth Meyers: Even Joe Rogan Isn’t Buying Trump’s ‘Nonsense’

Donald Trump was interviewed by Joe Rogan on Saturday, where he repeatedly dodged Rogan’s requests for evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Even Joe Rogan, who gave Trump an opportunity to make his case, seemed skeptical,” explained Seth Meyer in his “Closer Look” segment on Wednesday.

Meyers showed some clips from the interview , in which Rogan offered Trump plenty of time to make his case that he was robbed in 2020–the interview was three hours long–only for Trump to consistently offer up nothing. “Are you going to present this, ever?” Rogan eventually asked.

“I love how Rogan starts, ‘I’m not going to cut you off.’ And then ten seconds in he’s like, ‘I’m going to have to cut this f---er off,’” said Meyers.

“‘Are you ever going to present this ever?’ is a great question, especially when Trump lost roughly 60 court cases challenging the legitimacy of the election,” Meyers said. “No one who has evidence supporting their case chooses not to present it. There’s no legal strategy called rope-a-dope, where you lose the first 60 and then right when they relax, pow!”

Meyers favorite part of the interview, however, was when Trump told Rogan, “Well, what I’d rather do is: we’ll do it another time, and I would bring in papers that you would not believe. So many different papers.”

“60 cases and you never brought in the papers?!” Meyers replied.

The Late Night host also included an emotional plea to his viewers to not be too pessimistic about the upcoming election, telling them, “I have no idea what’s going to happen next week, the polls are a coin toss , but one thing I do know is this: Trump is not inevitable. Don’t let yourself feel that way.”

Meyers argued, “He fell ass backwards into the presidency one time, despite losing the popular vote by three million, and he and his MAGA minions have been routed in election after election since then. He’s not some unstoppable juggernaut.”