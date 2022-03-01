Seth Meyers Exposes CPAC’s Most Deranged Moments, From Trump to Marjorie Taylor Greene

On the off chance you didn’t spend your weekend watching—or god forbid, attending—the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Seth Meyers had you more than covered Monday night in his latest “A Closer Look” segment.

“It really feels like everywhere you look these days, the world is at the whim of fully insane people,” the Late Night host began. Yes, he was talking about Vladimir Putin, but also Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Lindell, and Donald Trump.

In addition to attending the white nationalist alternative to CPAC, Rep. Greene also “did a truly head-spinning interview where she defended her attempt to help Trump overturn the election on January 6th and doubled down on the Big Lie that the election was stolen, while essentially admitting she had no proof.”

Speaking to the ultra-conservative RSBN network from CPAC, Greene declared, “I proudly objected on January 6th. I would object again today, because I know for a fact there was so much wrong in that election and I believe it was stolen. Do I know how? No, I don’t know how.”

“Well don’t let that stop you!” Meyers shot back, comparing the Republican congresswoman to a zoo wrangler who admits he doesn’t “know how” to feed a poisonous cobra.

Then there is MyPillow CEO Lindell, who “admitted he didn’t actually know what the hell he was talking about” when CBS News’ Robert Costa asked him a simple question about the infamous papers he delivered to Trump with the words “martial law” visible to cameras. Instead of answering, Lindell had a full-on meltdown, getting fellow CPAC attendees to chant “traitor” at the reporter.

“First of all, who would buy a pillow from a man who so obviously has never slept?” Meyers asked before calling bullshit on Lindell’s evasive maneuvers and joking that he’s “never heard a less impressive chant.”

And finally, the host arrived at Trump, who headlined the conference and doubled down on his characterization of Putin as a “genius” for invading Ukraine while calling NATO leaders “the opposite of smart.” Later, he imagined Putin wondering, “You mean I can take over a whole country and they’re going to sanction me? You mean they’re not going to blow us to pieces, at least psychologically?”

“Nothing is funnier than a person saying ‘you’re not smart’ and then the best way they can come up to describe the opposite of smart are the words ‘opposite of smart,’” Meyers said. “Also, what the hell are you talking about, ‘blow Putin to pieces psychologically?’ What do you want us to do? Get him high and watch Dark Side of the Moon synced up to The Wizard of Oz?”

