Seth Meyers Exposes Elon Musk’s Embarrassing Hunter Biden ‘Dud’

This past week, Donald Trump casually called for the “termination” of the U.S. constitution so he could be reinstated as president, all because of what Seth Meyers described as a “big dud” put out by Elon Musk. The “Twitter Files,” as it was called, was “supposed to be some kind of Hunter Biden smoking gun,” the Late Night host said, “but in reality was just a bunch of internal Twitter emails about content moderation.”

After recapping the underwhelming details of the story, which was live-tweeted in real time by journalist Matt Taibbi, Meyers summed it up by explaining that Trump wants the Constitution terminated because Joe Biden’s campaign team “asked Twitter to take down pics of Hunter Biden’s dong.”

“I’m sorry, but I don’t think there’s a provision for that in the constitution,” Meyers said, joking that Alexander Hamilton never declared that the document shall be suspended if John Adams’ son “posts a lithographed flyer of his genitals.”

Republicans are “desperate to find secret evidence of a conspiracy in the laptop of the president’s son,” he added. “Meanwhile, Trump’s out there admitting he stole classified documents from the White House and they’re all like, ‘So what? We all steal stuff from work!’”

“What is it about the words ‘Hunter Biden’s laptop’ that drives right-wingers absolutely insane?” Meyers asked.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.