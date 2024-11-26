Media

Seth Meyers: How ‘Co-President’ Elon Musk Is Driving Trump Crazy

TENSIONS RISE

Meyers had his own theory on why Musk might be getting on the president-elect’s nerves.

Seth Meyers talking about Elon Musk and Donald Trump
NBC

Although Late Night host Seth Meyers was not happy about the results of the 2024 election, he’s since found at least one silver lining: Donald Trump already seems to be getting sick of Elon Musk.

Responding to a clip of Trump expressing apparent annoyance that he can’t get Musk to leave Mar-a-Lago, Meyers joked, “Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump.”

Speaking in a Trump impression, Meyers said about Musk, “Look at this guy. You can’t get rid of this guy. Every time he does something crazy, I think, ‘well, that’ll be the end of it, that has to be the breaking point.' And then, no, he’s still right here.”

Meyers’ Trump impression continued: “And also, I can’t believe I’m saying it, he needs to cool it on social media. This guy posts like a f---ing maniac.”

Meyers also responded to an NBC news report about how Musk has been “behaving as if he’s co-president and making sure everyone knows it.”

“Yeah, of course he is,” said Meyers. “The guy has $300 billion in the bank. Do you really think he wants to hear somebody else’s ideas? Hell, if I had $1 billion, you couldn’t tell me s--t.”

Putting Musk aside, Meyers argued that Trump’s second term is already going nowhere near as smoothly as right-wing pundits assured viewers it would.

“It hasn’t even been three weeks since the election, they’re already descending into name-calling and shouting. That’s what the Democrats are supposed to be doing. Stop stealing their moves,” Meyers said.

He added, “This is supposed to be the fun time, where you’re basking in the win and projecting confidence. I can’t even imagine what the White House is going to be like when they actually take over and have real responsibilities.”

Meyers tried to offer hope to Democrats worried about a second Trump term, arguing that at least Trump is unpopular and incompetent enough for an opposition party to effectively resist him:

“Trump did not win a mandate, he got less than 50% of the vote,” Meyers said. “Republicans have a tiny majority in the House, and Trump has a chaotic team of crazy people around him. They’re going to screw up a lot.”

