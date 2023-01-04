Seth Meyers: Kevin McCarthy Deserves ‘Embarrassing’ Defeat

Seth Meyers used his first “A Closer Look” segment of 2023 to examine what he described as the “absolute chaos” that occurred on the floor of the House on Tuesday when Republicans tried—and failed—to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker.

“It’s a monumental failure that has not happened in a hundred years,” the Late Night host explained, pointing to the irony of the “fanatically pro-Trump” McCarthy, who has “spent years ingratiating himself” to the MAGA movement only to face a “backlash from far-right members of his own party who think he’s not pro-Trump enough.”

As for Republican House members like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have found themselves on opposite sides of this vicious fight, Meyers compared them to “sorority members who just got kicked out for drinking too much.”

“They all deserve this, especially McCarthy,” he added later, “who is so desperate for power he infamously flew down to Mar-a-Lago for that embarrassing photo-op with Donald Trump just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

But all of that “cozying up” to the MAGA base did nothing to prevent him from “facing a revolt from the looniest members of the GOP.”

