Seth Meyers Loses His Sh*t Over Claims That Trump Is ‘Pro-Choice’

If flip-flopping were an Olympic sport, Donald Trump would undoubtedly have taken home a few gold medals in his time. But the sheer amount of inconsistencies he and his GOP cronies have employed to clarify his stance on abortion has Seth Meyers seeing red.

In 2016, Trump made a campaign promise to appoint enough pro-life justices to get Roe v. Wade overturned. Ever since he made good on that promise, he’s been bragging about it every chance he gets—including as recently as Monday of this week.

But now that that decision has proven to be very unpopular with voters in all parties, and in even the most conservative states, Trump and his cronies are doing their best to repaint the former president’s stance on a woman’s right to choose.

“Trump is now trying to trick everyone into thinking he’s actually a moderate on abortion, who opposes a national abortion ban,” fumed Meyers on Wednesday.

Responding to a video posted earlier this week in which Trump relayed that “Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights,” Meyers said: “Oh, people keep asking you what your position on abortion is? You know what that means, my man? You’re a shit communicator. You were president for four years, you never shut your fucking mouth, and yet people are still wondering where you stand on one of the biggest issues of our times.”

“And I get that it’s confusing,” Meyers continued. “I mean, he seems pro-life, but he definitely seems like a guy who paid for an abortion or at the very least once told a woman he would go halfsies. But the reality is, no one is confused. We all know what Trump’s personal opinion is on abortion: Whatever will help him today.”

Perhaps even more irksome to Meyers is the way that Trump’s Republican colleagues are also trying to turn their presumptive presidential nominee into a moderate.

“Trump and his allies think they can trick everyone into thinking he’s a moderate on abortion by lying and claiming he’ll leave it up to the states—which he won’t,” said an exasperated Meyers.

He then shared a quick clip from Fox News in which conservative radio host Mark Simone declared that Trump is “the pro-choice candidate,” prompting Meyers to introduce a new segment: “Seth Tries Really Hard Not to Lose His Shit.”

“Trump is the pro-choice candidate? Are you out of your fucking mind,” Meyers began to respond, then thought better of it and tried again: “I’m sorry, I believe you are mistaken. Your statements are misleading and you are failing to provide an accurate good faith analysis of the facts. You’re inverting the truth for political purposes and gaslighting your viewers by grossly misrepresenting the details of the situation.”

“Let me put it another way,” Meyers offered—then delivered a 10-second response that had to be completely bleeped out, except for one random “piece of shit.”

“Well, I failed,” Meyers concluded in response to the new segment title.