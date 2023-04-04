Seth Meyers Mocks Eric and Don Jr.’s ‘Full-Blown Hysterics’

Ever since Donald Trump was indicted (a.k.a. indicated) by a New York grand jury last Thursday, multiple news outlets have framed the story as a history-making first in American politics. While it’s true that Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges, Seth Meyers thinks that many media outlets are ignoring a key point in reporting on that single aspect of the story: It’s not just any old former POTUS we’re talking about—it’s Donald Trump.

While Trump and his cronies seemed surprised by last week’s indictment, the Late Night host was particularly amused by the wild rantings of Trump’s “two oddly shaped adult sons,” Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

“They took to right-wing media and full-blown hysterics, raging against the indictments, to the point where it seemed like they were all about to break down sobbing,” Meyers said. “while also insisting that Trump’s enemies were trying to destroy America and that Trump should essentially be allowed to commit whatever crimes he wants without consequences.”

Don Jr. declared the case against his dad “Communist-level bullshit,” adding that “This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot… blush.” (Someone was clearly on Wikipedia’s “Communism” page that day.)

Eric Trump took a slightly less hysterical, but even more hyperbolic, approach to pleading his dad’s innocence. In an interview with Fox News, Eric chalked all of the legal hoopla up to “the weaponization of politics” and noted that “at some point, the guy deserves a pass,” which is when Meyers really lost it.

“At SOME point?!,” the semi-shocked host asked. “The guy’s entire life has been a pass! It’s like Trump has an Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Pass, but for crime.” And for anyone who forgot any of Trump’s many infractions, Meyers was ready with a partial list:

“He was accused of racial discrimination and violating the Fair Housing Act 50 years ago. He spent years engaged in serial tax fraud with the millions he inherited from his father. He bragged about sexual assault on a bus. He colluded with one foreign country, tried to extort another foreign country to help him cheat an election, and he stared at a fucking eclipse! And got away with it! Your whole life, people tell you not to stare at an eclipse. This dude does it, he’s FINE!”

