Seth Meyers Mocks Sudden GOP Concern Over Trump Cabinet Pick

Seth Meyers expressed his frustration Thursday with the prominent Republicans who seem surprised by President-elect Donald Trump’s many controversial cabinet picks over the past week.

Meyers showed a news clip of Senator Lisa Murkowski’s response to Trump’s selection of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to run the Department of Justice. The Alaska Republican said, “I don’t think it is a serious nomination for the Attorney General. We need to have a serious Attorney General, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card.”

“I love Republicans saying we need to have a serious Attorney General,” Meyers said. “You didn’t seem to feel the need for a serious president.”

Meyers added, “Your party chose a deranged criminal game show host with the same makeup artist as [the Italian opera] Pagliacci who can’t close a f---ing umbrella . Also, for everyone who didn’t have [Gaetz’ selection] on your bingo card, maybe throw out the bingo card, because there’s a whole new bingo now.”

Meyers brought up how Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Gaetz pick “the worst nomination for a Cabinet position in American history.”

“Yet,” Meyers replied. “You forgot the word ‘yet.’ Trump’s still got plenty of time to outdo himself.”

Meyers argued, “I know Democrats will be tempted to echo Bolton and make this about character and decency, but there’s a far better argument. Take a lesson from the election. Ignore the John Boltons of this world.”

He advised Democrats, “Make this about corruption. Make it about power. Who’s Gaetz gonna use his power to protect? … The oligarchs, the war hawks he’s filling his Cabinet with. It’s an administration by the rich and powerful, for the rich and powerful.”